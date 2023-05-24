Saud proposed to me thrice: Javeria

Actor Javeria Saud revealed that her husband, film star Saud Qasmi brought the marriage proposal to her thrice.

In a recent outing on a digital chat show, the ‘Sar-e-Rah’ actor revealed unknown details about her marriage to her now-husband. She shared that Saud’s family had first seen her at a wedding and liked when the actor was not even dressed up.

“I was wearing the most simple black suit with a matching shawl and had no makeup nothing on,” Javeria said. She added that Saud’s sister asked for her number at the gathering and the next day, the family visited her grandmother’s house with the proposal.

“Later he visited my home with all the showbiz personalities, including Amjad Sabri, Shaan and Rambo,” Javeria spilt, adding that the late Qawwal was his mother’s relative, hence, Saud asked him to convince the family for the proposal.

“For the third time, he came with the Army personnel and convinced my family,” she chuckled.

The actor also mentioned that their engagement was not revealed in the industry until the invitation cards of their marriage were sent out.

Javeria divulged that when the news came out, there was a lady from showbiz who even tried to cause a rift between the families saying Saud is already married to someone in America, while I have two children.

It is pertinent to mention that Javeria got married to film star Saud Qasmi in 2005. The couple has two children together, Jannat and Ibrahim.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the two are currently sharing the screen in ARY Digital’s new serial ‘Baby Baji’. The star-studded family play, written by Mansoor Ahmed Khan and helmed by Tehseen Khan, airs daily at 7pm.