Sadaf Kanwal shares new pictures with Shahroz Sabzwari

Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari are the two successful Pakistani media celebrities. They make a super adorable celebrity couple as well. Sadaf and Shahroz are now the parents of a cute little baby girl Syeda Zahra Sabzwari. The couple shares an amazing chemistry and love to spend time with family and friends. They love to hang out with friends and family. Last month, the couple offered their Umrah together. Sadaf and Shahroz are admired by the millions of fans. Sadaf Kanwal and Shahroz Sabzwari are currently spending quality time together after wrapping up their tough schedule of various recordings. The couple has shared pictures with friends. They also shared pictures from their sushi dinner. Sadaf and Shahroz also shared their solo pictures.