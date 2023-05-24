NAB probes PTI chief in £190 million settlement case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Tuesday sought the records of the funds related to the £190m settlement case, from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan, a private TV channel reported. The former prime minister appeared before the anti-graft watchdog’s office in Rawalpindi, as per the commitment he made in response to the NAB summons and underwent questioning.

During the investigation, NAB officials grilled Khan over the records of correspondence with the National Crime Agency in the United Kingdom and freezing orders from Khan regarding the £190 million, the TV channel reported.

Imran Khan – who is facing a number of cases – had come with a legal team comprising Salman Safdar, Khawaja Haris, Intezar Panjotha, and others at the NAB office. Meanwhile, the PTI chief’s wife, Bushra Bibi who was accompanying him stayed in the car outside the office. As per the reports, the former prime minister told the NAB officials that the watchdog had already received the “Al-Qadir Trust’s records”. He said that the record of orders related to the £190 million was with the cabinet division, and he did not have access to NCA’s records. Sources said that the team has asked the PTI chief to submit the records of all donors of the university as well as the donations he has made himself.

The NAB team, as per the sources, has also sought a record of the university’s affiliation with Punjab Higher Education and the trust deed between the trust and company of all the accused. However, Khan remained stuck at the NAB premises for several hours as his car broke down and needed to be fixed. He finally left for Lahore as evening dawned in Babar Awan’s car. In his written response to the NAB, Khan said the £190 million received from the NCA was present in the Supreme Court’s account. “No personal benefit of any kind was taken from this amount. “Allegations of corruption by NAB are fabricated, baseless and malicious,” the former premier stated. He also denied that he or his wife had benefitted monetarily as Al-Qadir trustees.

The federal cabinet had unanimously taken a decision regarding the amount in accordance with the law, Khan said.