IHC allows Asad Uamar, Sheharyar Afridi to meet lawyers, family

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday granted permission to PTI’s leaders including Asad Umar and Sheharyar Khan Afridi to meet his family members and lawyers during the custody. Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, hearing the case, also instructed the authorities to provide the case record against Sheharyar Khan to his lawyer. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till May 29.

It may be mentioned here that Sheharyar Khan Afridi was arrested by the police under 3-MPO.

Asad Umar’s Lawyer Amna Ali adopted the stance that his client was not well and requested the court to allow provision of home food to him during custody. His family should also be permitted to meet him, he said. The court accepted the request and adjourned the case. Meanwhile, Justice Aamer Farooq also granted permission to PTI’s leader Colonel (reted) Ajmal Raja to meet his lawyers and family members. The lawyer adopted the stance that he was allowed once to meet his client but second time he was not permitted. The court accepted the request and adjourned hearing till May 25. Meanwhile, an accountability court extended pre-arrest interim bail of former chief minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar till May 25 in assets beyond means inquiry. Accountability Court Judge Sheikh Sajjad Ahmad conducted the proceedings on Usman Buzdar’s bail petition. The former chief minister did not appear before the court despite the expiry of his interim bail. Buzdar’s counsel submitted an exemption application on his behalf and stated that his client did not appear due to medical reasons. He pleaded with the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one-day.

To which, the court expressed displeasure and remarked that Usman Buzdar did not appear at five previous hearings and a new pretext was made at every hearing.

At this stage, the counsel submitted that details of Usman Buzdar’s properties had been submitted to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB). However, the NAB investigation officer submitted that complete details had not been submitted in response to the questionnaire. Subsequently, the court allowed the exemption application and extended the interim bail of Usman Buzdar till May 25, observing that if he did not appear on the next hearing then his bail would be cancelled.