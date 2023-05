An important meeting regarding the security arrangements of the 4th International Textile Exhibition (TEXPO) was held at Karachi Police Office (KPO) under the chairmanship of Additional Inspector General of Police – Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Tuesday.

DIGP South, DIGP East, DIGP – Traffic, SSP East, SSP Malir, SP Security and Director General Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) Noman Bashir and other officers attended the meeting.