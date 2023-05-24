Earlier last month, Pakistan’s intelligence agencies had scored a major win against separatist insurgency in Balochistan. A very complicated mission that spanned over months and could only succeed because of meticulous operations on all fronts, the high-profile militant leader was caught. Baloch separatist commander, Gulzar Imam, had been involved in a string of terror attacks, including those on security installations. His connections with hostile elements in India and Afghanistan were also an open secret.

However, a promising sight of his reconciliation, as he asked others to surrender, is a far more lasting success of Pakistan’s military that speaks volumes about the spectacular (humane) approach employed by its respective institutions. Instead of hounding him in a grotesque manner and plastering his dead body on television screens–prompting many others to pick up arms–, the Pakistani military decided to go by the book and should be appreciated for not letting vengeance cloud judgement.

By showing a comfortably-seated Imam, the state has expressed a remarkable about-turn in its policy. Terror outfits in Balochistan have repeatedly attempted to spread anarchy on the basis of the government’s iron-fisted approach. That they are not seen as equal citizens under the green-and-flight flag and are brutally ruled akin to a colony forms the foundation of all their demands. However, by first arresting a militant leader of such stature and then allowing him to echo a long overdue mea culpa, the authorities have not only destroyed the Baloch National Army’s network but also given the masses a glimpse of their extended arms. They are ready to embrace their estranged brothers if they choose to step forward, take responsibility for their actions and be tried as per the country’s law.

Ideological motivation can only hold power to issue calls for outright independence as long as the people continue to see a gaping gulf between them and their government; their institutions. It is high time that the state deals with their anger and their fear. *