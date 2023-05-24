Now, Monkeypox

Earlier this week, Pakistan reported yet another case of monkeypox, the second of its kind in three days. While it is encouraging that there have been no reports of local transmission just yet, the growing incidence of the virus suggests that health authorities must act preemptively to prevent further infections. Monkeypox was first discovered in 1950 and the first human case detected in 1970. Since then, it has periodically caused small outbreaks although until recently, these were limited to the African continent.

But it is possible that the virus has evolved to become more transmissible in this recent outbreak-researchers have already noted several mutations and believe that transmission is possible through close skin-to-contact with an infected person. Other evidence also points towards sex as a likely route of transmission. Indeed, many cases in the current outbreak have involved presentations of lesions or pustules on genital regions, rather than the classic flu-like symptoms seen in previous variants.

All three cases of monkeypox in Pakistan were detected in individuals travelling from the Middle East, meaning that it does not warrant the same response as something like Covid. Research suggests that DNA viruses like monkeypox are generally very stable, evolving extremely slowly compared with RNA viruses like coronavirus or even Ebola. While the infectiousness and severity may have changed slightly with time, the changes are likely marginal. Unlike Covid, which can be spread asymptomatically or pre-symptomatically, persons infected with monkeypox generally become contagious after symptoms appear, suggesting that the virus’s transmissibility is not as glaring an issue as various social media networks have made it out to be.

Indeed, during a time like this, we must caution against misinformation, which has the potential to create mass panic at a time when Pakistan is already on the periphery of disaster. That being said, it is worth remembering that the increasing incidence of zoonotic viruses is a direct consequence of our failings. With increasing urbanisation comes the very real threat of deadly pathogens travelling far more freely than they used to be merely ten years ago. While monkeypox may not present an immediate threat to the global population, other zoonotic viruses might-we must be wary of this as we move forward. *