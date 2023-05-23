Outrage erupts as ‘Tere Bin’ faces backlash for controversial plot twist

In a shocking turn of events, Pakistani drama ‘Tere Bin’ has faced intense backlash from viewers due to a controversial plot twist that has triggered a wave of outrage across social media platforms.

The drama, which has gained immense popularity both in Pakistan and globally, took a dark and unsettling turn in its recent episodes, leaving fans deeply disturbed.

Directed by Sirajul Haq, ‘Tere Bin’ stars Wahaj Ali and Yumna Zaidi in lead roles. The storyline revolves around Meerab, an independent woman who challenges societal norms and refuses to adhere to traditional values and Murtasim, who comes from a conservative family.

The show initially garnered praise for addressing social barriers and exploring the clash between these two characters.

However, in the past few episodes, the drama has deviated from its original narrative and has increasingly focused on a series of misunderstandings between Meerab and Murtasim.

Fans, while still rooting for the reunion of the lead characters, expressed disappointment as the storyline took a troubling turn in Episode 46. The episode concluded with a shocking scene where Meerab slaps Murtasim and spits on his face during an argument. In response, Murtasim grows furious and forcefully pushes Meerab onto the bed before closing the door.

This sequence has sparked concerns among viewers, as it strongly implies the possibility of marital rape or assault in the upcoming episode.

The promotional clip for the next episode further supports this disturbing theory, as it portrays a distraught Meerab. The sudden escalation of events and the potential normalization of such acts has sent shockwaves through the audience, who are now demanding answers.

Many viewers argue that the use of rape as a plot device is highly inappropriate and risks trivializing a grave issue in a society where survivors often face a lack of justice. Twitter has been flooded with hashtags such as “shame on Tere Bin makers” as fans express their disappointment and frustration with the direction the show has taken.

Several users have also drawn comparisons between Murtasim and Malik Zubair, one of the antagonists in the drama, highlighting their concern that the supposed hero of the series is portrayed in an even worse light.

The controversy surrounding ‘Tere Bin’ serves as a stark reminder of the responsibility and impact of popular media in shaping public opinion. As fans continue to express their disapproval and demand more sensitive storytelling, it remains to be seen how the show’s producers and writers will address the growing backlash and whether they will take steps to address the concerns raised by the audience.

As discussions on social media intensify, the future of ‘Tere Bin’ hangs in the balance, with viewers eagerly awaiting a response from the show’s creators and hoping for a more responsible portrayal of sensitive subjects in the episodes to come.