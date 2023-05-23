Sara confirms Ibrahim’s Bollywood debut

Bollywood actor Sara Ali Khan confirmed her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan’s Bollywood debut.

Sara Ali Khan, the daughter of Bollywood couple Saif Ali Khan and his former wife Amrita Singh, said she can’t believe it will happen.

It is pertinent to mention that the reports of Ibrahim Ali Khan working with renowned director Karan Johar on the ‘Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani’ had created a buzz. However, Sara Ali Khan’s announcement came as a surprise given that his acting report was kept secret.

Sara Ali Khan talked about his mother-like love for Ibrahim with the India entertainment news agency Film Companion.

The actor said she treats Ibrahim like her mother did, expressing her love for her brother. “Whenever he comes home, whether from school or from shoot, we both have this extremely loving attitude towards him,” she added.

It is pertinent to mention that their parents, actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, parted ways in 2004. Sara and her brother Ibrahim were brought up by their mother.

Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut in Kedarnath. His sublime performance won her the Best Female Debut Award in the 2019 Filmfare Awards.

She went on to work in ‘Simmba,’ ‘Love Aaj Kal,’ ‘Coolie No. 1,’ ‘Atrangi Re’ and ‘Gaslight.’

Sara Ali Khan will be seen in ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke,’ ‘Ae Watan Mere Watan,’ Jagan Shakti’s untitled project and ‘Murder Mubarak.’