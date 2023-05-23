Alizeh Shah exudes elegance in new pictures

The simple look sported by the showbiz starlet Alizeh Shah in her latest viral picture gallery is an absolute hit among social users. Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday morning, the ‘Taqdeer’ actor treated her millions of followers with some new pictures from what looks like the location of her next project. The four-picture gallery captioned with a single flower emoji, sees the diva keeping it elegant in a pink desi fit by a local designer. She kept the look simple with no accessories while having her usual tinted makeup and long tousled mane. Earlier this week, Shah posted a bunch of other pictures of the same pink look and wrote, “All the pretty stars shine for you my love,” along with a matching emoji. The viral pictures were showered with love from her thousands of fans on Instagram, who liked the posts and dropped lovely compliments for Shah in the comments section. Apart from being a social media darling with 4.1 million Instagram followers, Alizeh Shah also enjoys a huge fanbase in the offline world, thanks to her impressive performances in a number of superhit serials including ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya’, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman’ and the telefilm ‘Chand Raat Aur Chandni’.