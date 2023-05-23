PTI leaders being forced to quit party at ‘gunpoint’, says Imran Khan

PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s bail in eight cases involving terrorism has been extended by the Islamabad Anti-Terrorism Court until June 8.

ATC Judge Raja Jawad Abbas presided over the hearing of Imran Khan’s bail petition.

Imran Khan claimed that party leaders were being forced to leave the party under threat of violence rather than voluntarily doing so in an informal conversation with the media that took place outside of court.

He further claimed, “They are being compelled to resign from the party under threat of violence.”

Imran expressed concern for his party workers and women, stating that the PDM’s support base was dwindling.

“I am disturbed by the treatment of our workers and women,” he added.

The statement had only been recorded in one case, the judge clarified. Salman Safdar, Imran Khan’s attorney, claimed that his client had provided a written statement.

The attorney further clarified that their goal was not to avoid prosecution by pointing out that the Lahore ATC had given them a reprieve because they were cooperating with the local investigation.

The attorney added that the IHC was scheduled to hear his client’s cases on June 8 and emphasized that the accusations were restricted to issues of personal preference.

In addition to mentioning that a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) had been formed for four cases, the special prosecutor noted that Imran Khan had not appeared on April 6 or 18 and that he had not taken part in the investigation.

As requested by the high court, the court instructed the special prosecutor to make sure the suspect participates in the proceedings.