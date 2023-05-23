Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos Engaged To Girlfriend Lauren Sanchez: Report

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez are now engaged.

The couple is currently in France for the Cannes Film Festival, where they have been partying with celebrities.

For months, rumors have circulated that the couple is planning to marry, owing primarily to speculation about a massive heart-shaped ring Sanchez wore, according to Page Six.

Bezos and Lauren, a former broadcast journalist, began dating in 2018.

News of their relationship broke in 2019, but the couple kept a low profile until his divorce from his wife of 25 years, MacKenzie Scott, was finalized, according to Page Six.

Bezos and MacKenzie have four children together.

According to Page Six, MacKenzie received $38 billion in the divorce settlement, of which she pledged half to charity. The settlement made her the world’s third richest woman, with 25% of the exes’ joint stock in Amazon, though Bezos retained voting control over her nearly 20 million shares.

Sanchez, on the other hand, stated in November 2022 that she intends to travel to space in the footsteps of Blue Origin’s founder.

“It’ll be a great group of females,” she said of the potential crew for the trip.

She previously married Patrick Whitesell, with whom she has two children, Ella and Evan. According to Page Six, she also has a 22-year-old son named Nikko with former NFL player Tony Gonzalez.