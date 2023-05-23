Two decades of musical magic — Ali Zafar celebrates a remarkable journey

Ali Zafar commemorates a remarkable milestone in his musical career as he celebrates two decades of his musical journey.

Throughout these twenty years, Ali Zafar has left an indelible mark on the music industry with his soulful voice, versatile performances and captivating compositions. From his initial breakthroughs to his recent successes, he has consistently enchanted audiences with his melodious tracks and heartfelt lyrics.

One of the most prominent figures in the Pakistani music industry, is joyfully celebrating his two-decade musical journey. Taking to Instagram, the acclaimed singer, who has also made a mark as an accomplished actor in both Lollywood and Bollywood, shared a heartfelt note along with ‘precious moments from his professional and personal life.’

In his post, Ali Zafar expressed that this year marks 20 years since the beginning of his musical journey. To commemorate the occasion, he released a new rendition of his song ‘Chal Dil Mere,’ originally featured on his debut album ‘Huqa Pani’ in 2003.

Offering advice to his fans, Ali Zafar emphasized the importance of living life to the fullest, free from fear, doubt and concern for others’ opinions. He encouraged everyone to choose love, follow their hearts, and pursue their dreams.

Quoting Pablo Picasso, the singer reiterated the significance of finding one’s gift and sharing it with the world. He also shared additional verses in Urdu and English, capturing the essence of not wasting time and being true to oneself.

Currently, Ali Zafar is working on his recent project, ‘Husn,’ which is a Sufi genre album. Some of his popular songs include ‘Dil Karey,’ ‘Pareshan Kyun Lage Tu,’ ‘Hum Tum’ and ‘Mere Dildar Sanam.’