FDE schools get sports kits

Parliamentary Secretary Ministry Education and Professional Training Zeb Jaffer visited and distributed sports kits to four schools affiliated with the Federal Directorate of Education (FDE) today on 22nd May, 2023. Ms. Zeb Jaffer visited and distributed sports equipment at IMS 1-5 F6/3,IMSG 6-10 F6/1, IMSB 6-10 G7/2 and IMS (1-5) G7/3-1. Zeb Jaffer said that the sports kits distribution ceremony aims to provide necessary equipment to schools, to ensure that students have the resources they need to actively engage in sports and physical activities. She said that this initiative underscores the significance of sports and physical education in promoting a healthy and active lifestyle among students.