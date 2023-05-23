World Bee Day celebrated at PMAS-AAUR

World Bee Day was celebrated in PMAS-Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi to raise awareness of the importance of pollinators, the threats they face and their contribution to sustainable development.

Prof. Dr. M. Naeem, Vice-Chancellor of PMAS-AAUR, Ms. Pang Chunxue, Ms. Nadia Rehman, Member Food Security & Climate Change, Planning Commission of Pakistan, Charge?d’Affairs, Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Pakistan, Wu Jie, President of the Apicultural Science Association of China and Liu Yan, President of Hunan Agricultural Group Co., Ltd. were the guest speakers at the occasion.

In his address, Prof. Dr. M. Naeem said that Beekeeping is an important source of livelihood for the rural people in Pakistan but due to loss of bee habitats and climate change, the yield per hive decreased to 10-12 kg per colony after 2005.

He said that Bees are among the most valued creatures on the planet for pollination, conservation of biodiversity, and restoration of the ecosystem.

To make beekeeping more profitable, beekeepers need to focus on good beekeeping practices and capacity building, he said.

He thanked China for playing a lead role in the research and development of beekeeping in the world which will not only enable the world but our country to reshape this sector to a profitable industry.

All the speakers agreed that by exchanging knowledge, engaging in research partnerships, and promoting technology transfer, Pakistan and China can enhance their beekeeping practices, support sustainable development, and conserve biodiversity.