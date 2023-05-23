BBA condemns India for holding G-20 moot in Srinagar

A meeting of Bahawalpur Bar Association was held with its President Advocate Hamid Akhtar in chair at bar room here. The meeting was also attended by the General Secretary, Bahawalpur Bar Association, Advocate Abid Ali Qureshi, the Vice President, Rana Sheeraz Khalid, the Joint Secretary, Ms. Shazia Majeed, Advocate Sheikh Sohail Zulfi, Advocate Malik Aamir Channar, Advocate Jam Shakeeb, Advocate Abdul Jabbar Nasir, Advocate Iftikhar Qureshi, Advocate Syed Jamshed Iqbal Shah Bukhari and a large number of lawyers.

The meeting unanimously approved a resolution to condemned Indian government for holding G-20 Conference in Sri Nagar in Indian Occupied Kashmir. The resolution said that holding G-20 Conference in Sri Nagar in IOK was sheer violation of UN Charter and International Law.

Meanwhile, addressing the meeting, Hamid Akhtar and other speakers said that Indian armed forces had been subjugating innocent people of violence in IOK.

They urged the United Nations and world community to play their due role to pressurize Indian government to stop violence on innocent people in IOK. They also urged the international community to make efforts for freedom of Kashmiris from India.