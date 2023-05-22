Funds approved for establishing state of the art NFPI

The Ministry of Planning Development and Special Initiatives has approved Rs 400 million in order to establish a state of the art National Film Production Institute (NFPI). The project aims to provide professional training in various fields of filmmaking, acting, production, camera and cinematography for local film production. The project is being executed under the Public Sector Development Program (PSDP) with a budget of Rs 400 million, said a press release issued by the Ministryáhere Sunday. Meanwhile,áMinister for Planning Development and Special Initiatives Professor Ahsan Iqbal has also reiterated that the government was committed to promote the soft image of the country by providing a platform for young people to excel in their respective fields. The NFPI will be established at the PTV Academy in Sector H-9 and will feature a digital and state-of-the-art studio complex with facilities for pre and post-production for local film industry, as well as a film institute, he added.