NAB declares PM Shehbaz ‘innocent’ in Ashiana case

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Saturday declared Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif “innocent” in the Ashiana Housing case, adding that no evidence of corruption was found in the contract of the scheme, a private TV channel reported. According to a report issued by the accountability bureau, there was no loss to the national kitty nor did PM Shehbaz get any financial benefit from the project. “It is proved beyond any doubt that the treasury didn’t suffer any loss,” the anti-graft body concluded in its report. Moreover, it asserted: “No evidence of misuse of powers was found against Shahbaz Sharif.” The NAB report – which is likely to spark controversy over the impartiality of the corruption watchdog – stated that no aspect of malice was proven against the prime minister in the scandal. Furthermore, the report stated that Kamran Kayani, brother of former army chief General (retd) Ashfaq Parvez Kayani, also didn’t cause any damage to the treasury. Moreover, the report found that Fawad Hasan Fawad – who at the time was Secretary Implementation to then-Punjab chief minister Shehbaz – took no bribe to award the contract. The report added that PM Shehbaz had sent Ashiana case to the anti-corruption watchdog as per the law. “The accountability court should decide on Shehbaz Sharif’s plea for acquittal according to the law,” the report concluded. It must be noted that this is the second major NAB case against the prime minister in which he was found innocent. Earlier this month, the anti-graft watchdog had declared Prime Minister Shehbaz, his son Hamza Shehbaz and others “innocent” in Rs7 billion references against them for assets beyond means and money laundering filed against them.