LHC orders release of 123 PTI workers

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Saturday ordered the release of 123 workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) who were detained following the party protests against Imran Khan’s arrest. LHC’s Justice Anwarul Haq issued the ruling on a petition filed by PTI leader Farrukh Habib, declaring a notification issued by the government for their detention illegal. During the hearing, Mr Habib’s lawyer told the court that all the detained persons were political workers and sought orders for their release.

The petition had challenged the illegal detention of 123 PTI workers from Faisalabad, the hometown of Farrukh Habib. Violent protests erupted in various cities of the country after the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested Mr Khan from the Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the Al-Qadir Trust case. Several public and private properties were damaged during the protests. Following the vandalism, police launched an operation to arrest the suspects involved in the violence.