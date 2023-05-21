Ed-Tech — the future of Education

As technology flourishes and advances, Karachi’s low-income schools are left with dated curriculums and limited resources. Education technology, also known as Ed-Tech, is on the road to being the future of education. Online learning resources open students up to a new realm of improving their skills efficiently and effectively. During my research, I compiled the main issues of implementing Ed-Tech in low-income schools in Karachi. Due to high cost, digital divide, maintenance, and inadequate teachers, students at these schools have to pay the price and suffer unfair consequences. The biggest issue regarding the implementation of Ed-Tech in low income’s school in Karachi is limited infrastructure. Schools do not have the access to necessary technological infrastructure, such as computers, internet connectivity, and power supply, to support digital learning. Students at low-income schools in Karachi cannot compete with the level of education others are getting in different countries, and ed-tech provides an even playing field.

In addition, with the implementation of Ed-Tech, experts and respected sources say significant changes within the education sector can be made. Regarding more access to educational resources, better learning opportunities, and access to online collaboration & communication, Ed-Tech is the answer to some of the most pressing problems in the education section. Statistics and data from trials show education technology holds great power in the learning world. The youth determine the future of our nation, and it is our responsibility to ensure we provide students with the highest level of education possible. We must aid the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, as well as low-income schools in Karachi, to allocate funds and look into the implementation of Ed-Tech throughout the city. The deteriorating literacy rate in Pakistan further emphasizes the urgency of addressing the inequality in educational opportunities. It is disheartening to witness that even those fortunate enough to receive an education are not receiving equal opportunities to thrive. By embracing Ed-Tech and working collectively to overcome the challenges associated with its implementation, we can empower the youth and pave the way for a better future for our nation.