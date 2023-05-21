No male cops should detain female accused: CM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has issued orders that the male police should not detain women accused and only women police should be sent along with male police for the purpose. He said over 500 women were wanted in 138 cases, registered in connection with May-9 incidents across Punjab.

Naqvi said women involved in attacks on military installations should be arrested by the female police personnel, adding that women involved in these attacks did not deserve any leniency. He directed the Inspector General of Police women police force should be sent along with the male police for arrest of the accused women.

Mohsin Naqvi ordered that the arrested women should be kept in the women police station, adding that women booked under the Anti-Terrorism laws would be arrested at all costs. However, the CM said, it had been decided that those accused women surrendering before the police themselves would be given some relief.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of three children of the same family going to school in a traffic accident at Kot Addu. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased children in a sorrowful incident. Mohsin Naqvi directed that further action should be taken after bringing the driver responsible for committing this negligence in the stern grip of law. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi has sought a report about the tragic incident.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of 8 Pakistani Umrah pilgrims due to fire eruption in the Makkah Mukarma hotel. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi while expressing his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased Pakistani Umrah pilgrims stated that we are standing with the bereaved families of the deceased Umrah pilgrims in their hour of grief. Mohsin Naqvi prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the deceased Pakistani Umrah pilgrims in eternal peace and grant fortitude to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned terrorists attack on the security forces checkpost in the Balochistan area of Zarghun. Mohsin Naqvi paid tribute to the great sacrifice of martyred three security forces soldiers.Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the martyred.Mohsin Naqvi stated that he salutes bravery of the martyred soldiers adding that the martyred brave sons are the heroes of the nation.Mohsin Naqvi acknowledged that the martyred sacrificed their precious lives for the sake of peace of our dear homeland.Mohsin Naqvi prayed that may Allah Almighty elevate the deeds of the martyred and grant fortitude to the heirs.