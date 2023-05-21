New Dynamics

In a visit that surprised everyone, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky flew to Saudi Arabia in the hopes of convincing the Arab League to cut diplomatic ties with Russia. Zelensky has repeatedly used his personal charisma to rally support for the Ukrainian cause and obtain billions of dollars in weapons from the West, even going as far as to make common cause with countries who have experienced their years of violent strife.

What makes this meeting especially interesting is that it marks the return of Bashar-al-Assad, who was suspended from the regional group 12 years ago after his crackdown on pro-democracy demonstrators led to a brutal civil war whose effects are felt in Syria even today. Bashar, who was ostracised both by his neighbours and the international community at large, only has Russian intervention to thank for his political survival. But Assad’s presence did not dissuade Zelensky from making his point.

He realizes that Bashar isn’t the only one with ties to Russia. Saudi Arabia has also benefitted heavily from the West’s search for alternatives to Russian sources and continues to maintain strong relations with Moscow over oil production. In fact, many Arab nations continue to display ambivalence to the invasion, dismissing it as a regional conflict

It is obvious that the President hopes for a stronger condemnation of Russian aggression from the countries that have continued to back Moscow, even after the invasion. This time, Zelensky carefully tailored his message to his audience, mentioning numerous Muslim countries who have lived through dictatorships themselves, appealing to notions of Muslim unity and anti-imperialism. In particular, he returned repeatedly to Crimea’s Tatar population, which he described as “the centre of Muslim culture in Ukraine”.

He also made it a point to emphasise Ukraine’s role as an agricultural supplier to countries such as Lebanon and Egypt that were directly threatened by Russia’s blockade of the Black Sea when the war first broke out. By situating Ukraine as a victim of colonial aggression, Zelensky successfully made a larger argument against foreign interference that is sure to win over his audience, many of whom have experienced the same thing themselves. *