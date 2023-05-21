Tragedy of May 9

In my previous article, I had mentioned that all the glory is due to the country. Political parties; ministries and everything is due to this country. The targeting of army installations on May 9 by a political party has shocked the nation. Every conscious citizen is forced to wonder whether our political interests, our political parties, and our political leaders have become more important than our country. It was not a difficult task for the army or the police to stop the miscreants who targeted the military installations on May 9. Our law enforcement agencies did not restrain them; thinking that the killings would make matters worse, but the protesters took it as a weakness of the law enforcement agencies and stormed the military installations. I have also mentioned in my previous article how these terrorists destroyed Corps Commander House Lahore, GHQ, Mianwali Air Base, Sargodha Air Base, Peshawar Radio building and many others belonging to Pak Army. Pakistan Army has taken this great initiative that it has announced to bring these gangster elements, these political terrorists, to the court of law. Some political people are saying that these elements should get a general amnesty. If this amnesty goes on, tomorrow, any group will attack the military installations and then they will also demand an amnesty. Therefore, the country should eradicate a wrong tradition before it takes birth. Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir has also reiterated his determination on the occasion of his visit to Sialkot Garrison, that those elements who created lawlessness across the country on May 9 will be brought to justice. Army Chief said that the martyrs had been promised the highest abode in the life hereafter and shall continue to maintain the highest levels of respect among the people of Pakistan. General Asim Munir said that the state of Pakistan and the armed forces always put all the martyrs and their families first and always regard their great sacrifices with utmost respect and dignity. On the desecration of martyrs’ memorials by PTI workers, the Army Chief said that no one will be allowed to desecrate martyrs and their memorials. He said that the martyrs are a source of inspiration and pride for the armed forces, law enforcement agencies, government officials and the people of Pakistan. The Army Chief stressed that the tragic events that took place recently under a systematic plan would not be allowed to happen again at any cost.

The treatment of the Jinnah House attributed to Quaid-e-Azam by the workers of a political party is heartbreaking

After the heartbreaking events of May 9, the way people from all over Pakistan have expressed their solidarity with the Pakistan Army also shows that the Pakistan Army resides in the hearts of the people and every section of Pakistan is saddened by this hooliganism. I visited Jinnah House and witnessed the horror and brutality that was played there on May 9. The treatment of the Jinnah House attributed to Quaid-e-Azam by the workers of the political party is heartbreaking. The way a historic building has been turned into a pile of ashes is very sad, this house, which is, itself, a history bought by the founder of Pakistan, and was maintained by the Pakistan Army, the enemy must have been happy to see it burnt like this. No loving Pakistani can be happy with this move. Surprisingly, PTI supporters are still saying that our people are not involved in these incidents.

If these were not PTI people, then why did they raise PTI flags, videos of all of them have come out, and people are confessing their crimes, yet if someone considers these people innocent, then his thought can only be regretted. Politicians should think that they are harming the country in their fight, speaking the language of the enemy and targeting their army, If the political workers are trained in such a way, what is the need of the external enemy? It is also a matter of concern for parents that their children are ruining their future by falling prey to fake slogans of political party leaders.

The service of the country is not in setting fire or raising slogans for political leaders or parties, but the service of the country is in education, which makes a person a good and conscious person and a conscious person never wants to harm his country. In the changing circumstances, parents have to realize that they have to take care of their children because PTI has become unconnected with its workers. Now, it is the responsibility of the parents to take care of their children and Stop fueling political parties. If no action is taken, tomorrow the parents will have to face the same problem as their families are facing today after the arrest of these evil elements.

He writer is an old Aitchisonian who believes in freedom of expression, a freelance columnist, entrepreneur and social activist.