Next Steps

It takes two to tango. So when the caretaker government and Imran Khan do not show any sign of cowering away from a war of allegations and more allegations, they’ve essentially dug in; betting on the odds of the other side blinking first. The quest to find out dozens of terrorists hiding inside Zaman Park is unfolding in a mysterious manner. Search operations albeit civil have been carried out with hundreds of policemen stationed at a rock’s throw. The interest of international outlets in covering whatsoever was happening on the ground, frame by frame, added a little splash of restraint to the overall narrative. Meanwhile, videos of the said arsonists caught as they ran like bunnies with tails on fire instantly became another bone of contention on social media. No consensus has yet been found on whether they had actually fled from the residence of the former prime minister’s house and the capacity of their involvement in the May 9 vandalism.

Although menacing fingers continue to wag on the television screens, the removal of blockades from across Lahore suggests a semblance of sanity. The deadlock does persist but its hold on political dialogue has considerably weakened. What’s left now is for the mainstream political parties to get over their agendas and move forward with their eyes on the bigger picture. Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has repeatedly echoed the much-needed opposition against any military solution. Civilians, no matter how reprehensively they may act, must be tried in civilian institutions. But then again, all such cool-headed attempts would remain futile unless the PTI reciprocates similarly. By cooperating in accordance with the directive by Lahore High Court, Mr Khan needs to send a clear message across. That he and his party does not stand for violence and anarchy and cannot allow anyone to turn their fight into an existential civil war should be said out loud, twice for those hiding in the corners. That the last two weeks have achieved nothing but damage to the credibility of the entire nation as one ready to tear itself apart should be thought long and hard before taking the next step. *