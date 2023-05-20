Shilpa Rao covers ‘Mujhse pehli si mohabbat’

Shilpa Rao shared the video of her rendition of Noor Jahan’s ghazal on her Instagram account. It showed her mesmerizing the audience with her heart-touching performance of the ghazal written by legendary poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz.

In the caption, Shilpa Rao expressed her love for Noor Jahan with heart emojis.

She left music fans from Pakistan and India in awe with her performance. Netizens complimented her performance with heartfelt comments.

An Instagram user said auto-tune needs her whereas another said an online petition should be created asking her to come up with a studio version of it. A third user said her voice is peaceful while another said her performance left him in awe.

It is pertinent to mention that Shilpa Rao is one of the most popular singers from the sub-continent.

She has sung for superhit films ‘Paa,’ ‘Anjaana Anjaani,’ ‘Ladies vs Ricky Bahl,’ ‘Desi Boyz,’ ‘No One Killed Jessica,’ ‘Ek Main Aur Ekk Tu,’ ‘Cocktail,’ ‘Jab Tak Hai Jaan,’ ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani,’ ‘Dhoom 3,’ ‘Bang Bang!’ ‘NH10,’ ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,’ ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil,’ ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ and ‘Pathaan.’