Ready for search but ‘as per LHC orders’

The PTI chairman Friday said that he does not trust the Punjab caretaker government, fearing that they would plant weapons and falsified evidence to implicate him in a fake case. Imran acknowledged that he met a team of police and provincial government officials who visited his residence this evening. “I told them to come see that there is no wanted person here. But then they said that we want to carry out en entire search of your house. If you want to find wanted men or terrorists, why do you have to come search my house? Have I committed a crime, or is there another reason that needs to be specified?” said the PTI chief. “I told them that I won’t allow that. If there is anything that we permit, it will be along the lines of what the Lahore High Court ordered.” He said the LHC had permitted that “there would be one person from their side, one from ours, along with a female officer”. “This is what the LHC ordered, so that what happened last time is not repeated. [Last time] they claimed that they found weapons, damaged and stole things, then also claimed Klashnikovs [were found].

That is why we do not trust them at all.” The PTI chairman said that the government is welcome to carry out a search of his residence if it ensures it will be done according to the orders of the Lahore High Court. PTI chief Imran Khan has said that the “brutality of our security forces and the shameless way they went out of their way to abuse, hurt and humiliate our women” would never be forgotten. “Hundreds are languishing in jail in terrible conditions. This too won’t be forgotten,” he tweeted. Former prime minister Imran Khan has rejected reports of any dialogue. “All those who want PTI to be banned don’t want any dialogue to be held,” he said. “I am a political man and am ready for dialogue, but dialogue is not happening because they want to ban the party.”

“I don’t know whether anyone sees or listens to Parliament because Parliament has become redundant. “The day when an individual wanting to contest [elections] on the PML-N’s ticket becomes Parliament’s opposition leader, Parliament sees its end that day. Because there can be no Parliament without the opposition. “Our only objective of [returning] to Parliament will be to raise our voice, especially against violations of human rights, fundamental rights and the Constitution. These are the issues that we will raise. Other than this, there is no use of Parliament. “I will not go [to Parliament], our party will go.” PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said that propaganda was being done about him not condemning the May 9 violence. “I have said this from day one that my party can’t do this. The day I went to Supreme Court after four days in jail I condemned this in front of the chief justice.”

Former prime minister Imran Khan has said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement was “scared of holding polls because they lost the by-elections despite having the support of the establishment and ECP.” “Now they are running away from elections and they are finding ways to pit Imran and PTI against the army. “And whatever has happened … they have used this for fueling the fire. But all this is just leading to Pakistan’s destruction.” PTI Chairman Imran Khan has said that the government would be charged under Article 6 for delaying elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He said that despite all the difference in the Supreme Court, “all the judges agree on the point that elections should be held within 90 days”.