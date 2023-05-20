China won’t attend G20 meeting in IIOJK

China will not attend the upcoming G20 meeting in Indian-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Chinese foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said on Friday. “China firmly opposes holding any form of G20 meetings in disputed territories, and will not attend such meetings, he said during his regular briefing held at International Press Center (IPC). India has a plan to host the G20 summit meeting on tourism from May 22 to May 24 at the Sher-e-Kashmir International Convention Center in Srinagar, Occupied Jammu and Kashmir. India, which holds the chair of G20 this year, has organised a series of meetings across the country in the run-up to the summit in New Delhi in September. In 2019, India split the Muslim-majority state of IIOJK to illegally create the two federal territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. A large chunk of Ladakh is under Chinese control. Ties between New Delhi and Beijing have been strained since a military clash in Ladakh in 2020 in which 24 soldiers were killed. Srinagar, the summer capital of IIOJK, will host a meeting of the tourism working group for G20 members on May 22-24. Pakistan has also opposed India’s decision to hold a G20 meeting in occupied Kashmir.