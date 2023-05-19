‘Wonderland’ trailer unveils

Green Entertainment unveiled the much-anticipated trailer of its latest show, Wonderland, across Pakistan on Friday. This captivating series takes viewers on a journey of emotions as an ambitious young man strives to achieve his dreams while navigating the complexities of love and personal transformation. Written by the talented Rida Bilal, Wonderland tells the compelling story of Rohail, brilliantly portrayed by Fahad Sheikh, as he embarks on a quest to fulfil his deepest aspirations. Facing numerous hurdles along the way, Rohail finds himself caught in a profound struggle between pursuing his dreams and the one he loves. Accompanying Fahad on the cast is Hajra Yamin who mesmerizes audiences with her portrayal of Sunheri, a pivotal character in Rohail’s journey. Their chemistry unfolds on screen, capturing the essence of a profound and passionate connection amidst the trials and tribulations of life.

The renowned filmmaker Sohail Javed expertly brings this captivating narrative to life, while also serving as the show’s producer and director. Javed’s exceptional talent in crafting immersive storytelling experiences guarantees that viewers will be swept away into the captivating world of Wonderland. As the executive producer of the show, Imran Raza expresses his enthusiasm for this extraordinary project. Mr Raza, the COO, said, “We are thrilled to present Wonderland, a show that beautifully captures the essence of friendship, passion, ambition, dreams, and romance. It is a captivating narrative that will resonate with audiences of all ages. Green is constantly striving to revolutionise Pakistan’s television content and bring it to meet global standards. We hope this project places us closer to this goal.

Sohail Javed, director and producer of Wonderland, shares his excitement about the upcoming series. “With Wonderland, we aim to inspire and entertain audiences with its powerful storytelling and compelling characters. It is a heartfelt journey that will evoke a range of emotions and leave a lasting impact,” Javed remarks. Wonderland is presented by SJ Films in association with Multiverse Entertainment, showcasing a remarkable collaboration of creative minds committed to delivering exceptional content to viewers worldwide.