This is an urgent plea addressed to human rights activists, international organizations, global leaders, politicians, and the United Nations. We implore you to take immediate action to put an end to the prevailing human rights violations, curtailment of freedom of speech, and the unjust arrest and torture of protestors in Pakistan. Innocent civilians are subjected to arbitrary arrests, torture, and even extrajudicial killings. The situation has reached a critical point, and it requires the intervention and support of the international community to restore justice, uphold democracy, and protect the rights of the Pakistani people.

Pakistan is currently in the midst of a dire situation marked by widespread unrest and conflict. There have been acts of fascism, brutality, torture, and even killings of innocent civilians. The Chairman of the popular Tehreek-e-Insaf (Justice Party), Mr Imran Khan, has become a primary target, facing over 150 fabricated charges. The objective is to remove the Chief Justice and his colleagues from their positions. Additionally, the powerful aim to hastily convict Imran Khan of treason. These actions are part of an anti-Pakistan agenda.

Pakistan is currently in the midst of a dire situation marked by widespread unrest and conflict.

The international community must convince Pakistan to facilitate the establishment of a fair democracy by conducting fresh elections in the country. Restoring peace and justice in Pakistan lies in the hands of international powers, who must ask the Pakistani government to respect the principles of the rule of law, democracy, freedom of speech, and the fundamental rights of its citizens. Pakistani Australians firmly believe in these values and strive to be law-abiding individuals.

Recently, Imran Khan, the true political leader of Pakistan’s largest political party, Tehreek-e-Insaf (Justice Party), and former Prime Minister was unlawfully abducted from the premises of the high court in Islamabad. He was appearing in court to address a baseless case filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and was awaiting a biometric identity test to file a petition against this false charge.

Imran Khan is a globally recognized figure, revered both as a legendary cricketer and as the leader of Pakistan’s largest political party, PTI. Recent events, particularly his arrest on the 9th of May, have drawn significant attention from international media outlets. In an attempt to silence dissent, the corrupt rulers of Pakistan have banned news coverage and suppressed public protests demanding Imran Khan’s release. This grave situation has put his life at serious risk. Therefore, the people of Pakistan are appealing to the international community to raise their voices and ask the Pakistani government to end the torture inflicted upon Imran Khan, secure his immediate release, and grant him the freedom to continue his political activities within PTI.

Imran Khan’s life is currently in grave danger. To save Pakistan and establish peace, it is imperative that state institutions and government authorities engage in immediate dialogue with Imran Khan, release all unlawfully detained individuals, and strive to find common ground through peaceful means. This can only be achieved if international human rights organizations, such as the United Nations, USA, UK, China, Saudi Arabia, and Middle Eastern states, join forces to convince Pakistan to promptly release all illegally arrested individuals, granting freedom of speech to Imran Khan, appealing to protesters to remain calm, and ultimately holding fresh elections. Failing to take such action would be reminiscent of the tragic events that led to the separation of East Pakistan.

I kindly urge the Honourable Australian Prime Minister, Anthony Albanese, the Honourable Foreign Minister, Penny Wong, human rights organizations, and human rights activists to use their influence to press the Pakistani government to put an immediate end to the persecution of its citizens, release Imran Khan without delay, and allow him the freedom to lead his political party, PTI. By standing together and advocating for justice, we can help restore peace and democracy in Pakistan.

The writer is a Sydney-based journalist; a political writer and an anthropologist. His email address is shassan@tribune-intl.com