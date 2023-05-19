Navin has relationship advice for women

Actor Navin Waqar said it is better for a woman to live alone than to spend her life with the wrong partner. Navin Waqar, the former wife of comedian Azfar Ali, said the most important moment for a woman is when she is fulfilling her dreams independently in an interview.

The actor, who earned fame for her work in ‘Bewafa,’ added that a woman can spend her life without getting married. She advised women to not worry if their marriage is not taking place. Navin Waqar went on to say that people should not ask marriage-related questions from women only.

The actor said parents’ mindset on marriage has changed and there is less pressure on women to get married as compared to the past.

Navin Waqar said she was disappointed to see so many horrifying dramas on rape as a woman. She pointed out that projects on the topic should be reduced or their ending must have a ‘befitting punishment’ of the villain.

She said raising awareness among children about social illness is the only solution, not making dramas on it.

Navin Waqar said women are judged by their dressing.

Earlier, Navin Waqar had said that respect is very important in a life partner in the ARY Digital show ‘Good Morning Pakistan.’

“Respect is very important… someone who respects me as a woman, as a wife,” she said. “I don’t like it when people get jealous and ask their partner to change.”

When asked if she would leave the decision of finding a future partner to her parents, the 36-year-old said, “I think family’s input is extremely important, not just for girls but for guys as well.”