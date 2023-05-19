Sofia is someone I aspire to be: Vaneeza

Famous supermodel-turned-actor Vaneeza Ahmed said she aspires to be as unapologetic as her on-screen character of Sofia in ‘Kuch Ankahi’.

The actor portrays the new-fashioned character of Sofia Phuppo – a strong independent woman and a ‘cool’ aunt to her nieces, contrary to the negative connotation attached to the term. Sofia Agha doesn’t shy away to raise her voice for the rights of women, be it with respect to her inherited property, the right to say no to marriage, or even to keep the women’s security clauses in the marriage certificate.

In her recent outing with a digital channel, Ahmed said she chose to do this project after a long time and despite her tight schedule, because of the unconventional portrayal of the characters, particularly women.

“Although I consider myself fierce as well, I aspire to be as unapologetic as Sofia in real life,” she shared.

Discussing the much-appreciated wedding scene from the serial, Ahmed revealed that in spite of her being a working, independent woman, she was unaware of her rights in her Nikahnama. “I got to know this later that my haq mehr was Rs 24,” she disclosed, adding that it was suggested by her mother because she was entitled to the same amount as hers.

“When a woman like me couldn’t say a word during my marriage, how do you think a girl who is not well-informed about such matters to raise their voice? So it is very important for girls to speak for themselves,” she added. The modern-day and light-hearted drama subtly discusses the issues related to women’s legal and religious right to property, harassment at the workplace and pressure to marriage.

The star-studded cast, headlined by A-list actors Sajal Aly, Bilal Abbas Khan and Sheheryar Munawar, also features Qudsia Ali, Adnan Samad Khan, Mira Sethi, Ali Safina, Emaan Khan, Babar Ali, Vaneeza Ahmed, Musaddiq Malek and TV veterans Mohammed Ahmed and Irsa Ghazal.

The family play is helmed by seasoned film and TV director Nadeem Baig, while the script is penned by veteran actor-writer Mohammed Ahmed. Six Sigma Entertainment of Humayun Saeed and Shahzad Nasib is the production banner for the project made in collaboration with Kashf Foundation.

‘Kuch Ankahi’ airs every Saturday in prime time, only on ARY Digital.