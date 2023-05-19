Urwa steals the show with latest pictures

Latest pictures of the prolific actor Urwa Hocane are going viral on the social media application Instagram. Urwa Hocane, the wife of actor Farhan Saeed, uploaded the new pictures on her account. She posed for the clicks in a sleeveless blue outfit.

Thousands of Instagram users have liked her latest picture galleries. They complimented her looks and pictures with their heartfelt comments.

A user called the actor “mesmerizing” while another wrote that was looking beautiful as always.

Netizens also requested the ‘Neeli Zinda Hai’ star to share pictures of her with Farhan Saeed. Urwa Hocane is a social media darling. The actor has 5.8 million Instagram followers. She shares glimpses of her personal life and professional endeavours through the interactive platform. Previously, the prolific star broke the internet with a picture of her in a pink kurta. On the professional front, Urwa Hocane started her acting career in 2011. She has worked in superhit dramas with ‘Khushboo Ka Ghar,’ ‘Meri Ladli,’ ‘Neeli Zinda Hai’ and ‘Amanat’ to name a few. She has worked in stellar films ‘Punjab Nahi Jaungi’ and ‘Tich Button,’ in which she made her debut as a producer.

Urwa Hocane tied the knot to Pakistani heartthrob Farhan Saeed in 2016, however, there were speculations around the couple’s separation for quite some time.

The celebrity couple quashed the rumours by sharing lovely pictures of them together on the visual-sharing application.

They were smiling and in a joyous mood in the pictures.