Maha Ali Kazmi reciprocates Ali Noor by serving legal notice

Singer Maha Ali Kazmi has also sent a legal notice in response to singer Ali Noor’s legal notice. Maha Ali Kazmi had accused singer Ali Noor of sexual harassment, upon which Ali Noor sent her a legal notice for defamation. Maha in response to Ali Noor sent another legal notice stating that Ali should withdraw his legal notice and apologize to Maha, otherwise a legal case, including allegations of defamation and assault, can be filed against Ali Noor. The notice also mentions that Ali Noor’s legal notice does not bear the signature of any lawyer and was posted only on social media instead of being delivered at Maha Ali Kazmi’s residence, so it does not hold any legal significance. Ali Noor can either apologize to the female singer or face a defamation lawsuit worth Rs 100 million, in wake of this new development. Singer and musician Ali Noor accused Maha Ali Kazmi of false allegations on April 20 after the female singer said that Ali has sexually harassed her, Ali Noor also demanded an apology from Mahaa for levelling baseless allegations through the legal notice posted on social media.