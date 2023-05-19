Forum of Pakistan Ombudsman (FPO) conducts first successful training session for members

The Forum of Pakistan Ombudsman (FPO) organized a highly informative and engaging training session for its members. The session, held at the Federal Tax Ombudsman Secretariat in Islamabad, aimed to enhance the professional skills and expertise of Ombudsmen from across the country and abroad. The event was a resounding success, with participants benefiting from the valuable insights shared by renowned civil servant and advidor Customs at FTO, Mr. Arslan Subuctageen who holds extensive experience of Customs related taxes and tax matters

Under the esteemed leadership of Hon’ble Federal Tax Ombudsman Dr. Asif Mahmood Jah, the president of FPO, the training session brought together 40 advisers and consultans all from various regions, both nationally and internationally including Turkey. These representatives, distinguished for their commitment to public service and upholding justice, eagerly attended the event to expand their knowledge and sharpen their skills.

The training session was skillfully moderated by the forum’s Execuitve Secretary Mr. Almas Ali Jovindah. Mr. Jovindah expertly steered the proceedings, ensuring the smooth flow of information and engaging interactions among the participants.

Throughout the training session, Mr. Arslan Subuctageen, a highly accomplished trainer and expert in Customs related tax and grievances redressing, delivered comprehensive presentations on a range of pertinent topics. His sessions covered various aspects of ombudsman services, including dispute resolution mechanisms, effective communication strategies, and best practices in handling complaints and grievances. Participants greatly appreciated Mr. Subuctageen’s deep knowledge and engaging teaching style, which provided valuable insights into the challenges and opportunities faced by ombudsmen in their day-to-day responsibilities. Dr. Arslan also shared some glimpses of his experience of service in Pakistan Customs to inculcate participants about the mechanism to redress grievances and ensure good governance in Tax administration.

At the conclusion of the training session, certificates of participation were distributed among all the attendees, acknowledging their active engagement and commitment to professional development. The certificates serve as a testament to the dedication of the Ombudsmen in their pursuit of excellence and continuous improvement in serving the people of Pakistan.

The successful training session organized by FPO not only promoted knowledge sharing but also fostered a spirit of camaraderie among the participants. The forum provided an invaluable platform for Ombudsmen to network, exchange ideas, and build relationships that will further strengthen the ombudsman community in Pakistan.

The Forum of Pakistan Ombudsman (FPO) remains steadfast in its commitment to promoting good governance, transparency, and accountability in public administration. By conducting such training sessions, FPO continues to empower Ombudsmen with the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively address citizens’ concerns and ensure justice for all.