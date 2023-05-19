UAE explores further expansion of investment in Pakistan

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has expressed its willingness to expand further investment and trade in Pakistan. The development came during a meeting in Karachi on Thursday between a UAE delegation, led by Shaikh Ahmed Bin Dalmook Al Maktoum, and Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Faisal Sabzwari.

Both countries discussed multi-million dollar investments in Pakistan and signed MoUs for development projects that will enhance ties between the two nations.

The minister stated that the federal government is actively collaborating with host countries on investment, emphasizing the significant growth potential of strong bilateral relations. During their visit to KPT, the UAE delegation represented the government’s interests.

Experts believe that such investments will not only strengthen the ties between Pakistan and the UAE but also restore confidence among investors and businessmen in Pakistan. Earlier, talking to a delegation of the Pakistan Business Council in Abu Dhabi on January 13, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said his meetings with the UAE leadership were successful. The Prime Minister encouraged the delegation of Pakistan Business Council UAE to do business and investment in the country, especially in the areas of energy, real estate, information technology, food processing, tourism, etc.