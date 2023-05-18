Gold price settles at Rs233,100 per tola

Gold prices remained unchanged in Pakistan on Wednesday after flirting with an all-time high of Rs240,000 per tola in last few days. The rate of gold (24 carats) remained stable at Rs233,100 per tola and Rs199,846 per 10 grams, respectively, data released by All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) showed. Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan. The international rate went down $18 and fell below key level of $2,000 per ounce as the dollar gained after the latest comments from US Federal Reserve officials pushed back against prospects of interest rate cuts this year. The per ounce price settled at $1,988. The dollar index hit a six-week high. Gold competes with the dollar as a safe store of value, and gains in the currency make bullion less attractive for overseas buyers. “It seems some market participants still anticipate another rate hike by the US Fed”, pressuring gold, said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo. High interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-interest-bearing bullion. Meanwhile, gold market has remained volatile in Pakistan recently due to several factors – economic and political turmoil, high inflation, and currency depreciation. People prefer to buy the yellow metal in such times as a safe investment and a hedge.