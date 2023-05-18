Lupita dresses up in Pakistani designer-made sari

Another feather in the cap of the Pakistani fashion industry. Oscar-winning Hollywood star Lupita Nyong’o graced a Pakistani couture saree at the event of veteran director Mira Nair’s monsoon wedding, a musical at St Ann’s Warehouse in New York City. Wearing a beautiful pink, red and yellow coloured saree, she mesmerized people with her look. She paired the saree with gold earrings and a detailed henna tattoo on her bald head. The Black Panther actress paid tribute to rich Indian culture. Spilling more details, she wrote in an Instagram post that she borrowed the saree from Pakistani fashion designer; Misha Japanwala. She further told, her henna tattoo is crafted by Sabeena; a self-taught artist in New York City. Talking about her makeup artist, she told her makeup was done by Nick Barose, but are you still trying to link the dots that how Mira Nair and Lupita Nyong’o became friends? Let us tell you. Both worked together in the film Queen of Katwe. Nyong’o also interned under Mira Nair during The Namesake.