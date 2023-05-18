Teaser of ‘Neem’ released

The teaser of the drama serial ‘Neem’ starring Mawra Hocane and Arslan Naseer has rolled out.

Written by Kashif Anwar, the drama serial stars Mawra Hocane, Arslan Naseer, Syed Jibran, Ameer Gilani and Shamyl Khan. Syed Jibran seems to play a vicious feudal character and he knows how to play a villain. The drama has been directed by Shahzad Kashmiri.

Mawra Hocane has become very choosy about the dramas she does and only takes up projects she totally agrees with or that would portray some sort of message. Hocane was last seen in ‘Sabaat’ alongside Ameer Gilani. Apart from this, ‘Siyaah’, which became a major hit among the audience, has been converted into an anthology series for television.

The biggest stars from the Pakistani drama industry will be seen featuring the series including names like Hania Aamir, Faysal Quraishi, Sami Khan, Hareem Farooq, Mariyam Nafees, Maryam Noor, Zhalay, Noor Zafar Khan, Adnan Siddiqui, Usama Khan and Affan Waheed to name a few. New actors like Shahveer Jafry and Arslan Naseer will also be seen in some episodes. The posters for the Siyaah series are highly intriguing and make the viewers crave more.

Siyaah series will have a new story and each episode and a total of 19 episodes with some of the biggest stars in the cast have been announced. The series will air on the new channel ‘Green Entertainment’.