A Time for Introspection

The inconceivable has happened and the nightmare personified. Arsonists were everywhere, plunder became the norm, boundaries of castles trespassed and the mob enjoyed the fruit of the forbidden tree. The saga was orchestrated and the perpetrators had done what the enemy only dreamed of.

Times have changed and communication has become impersonal. The fearful whispering of the bygone days has been amplified at a faster and finer frequency modulation.

Probably, it’s time for introspection for all the institutions of the state. The most powerful is the most vulnerable and the old odyssey is losing its sway. A new generation, which is young and uncountable, has joined the new demographic realities. The country counts on its youth bulge as its mainstay but the asset is mainly illiterate, unemployed, sexually frustrated and economically deprived. They are like a rudderless ship, which can move in any direction on the high seas. No captain or carousel wheel can control the speed and movement of the ship which can either be rescued by some external assistance or is destined to sink deep into the bottom due to the rising waters.

The youth is aimless and looks for the activity for a meaningful existence. Their lot has not changed for generations. The pain of poverty is felt more due to the diffusion of information through the IT revolution. Elite capture is projected and adds to the agony of the less privileged segment who wants to get their pie out of the cake. The young generation has got only one friend and that is its mobile phone connected with unlimited internet facility due to different cheap packages. It’s their foremost desire to move outside the country by hook or crook in search of the greener pastures or the majority wants jobs with prospects to earn fortunes by any means. Electronic media creates a doomsday scenario around the clock. The song of swans has been replaced by dirge and romance with the abstract has lost its appeal.

The events which took place during the last few days may prove to be a Boston Tea Party, which was only an occasion created by a longstanding sense of alienation. The majority of the population of the country feels alienated from the mainstream process and needs participation. Our decision-makers should come out of grooves to see the reality on the streets and slums. The youngster who took to the streets is not criminals. They gave vent to their anger and stole bowels of mutton curry and some strawberries. It is the time for introspection and corrective measure instead of hurling accusations to perpetuate the elite capture in society. The utopia created in the power corridors will not last long with the feelings of alienation among the most vocal and energetic segment of society.

The writer graduated from the University of Warwick, UK, and works as a trade development and tax advisor. He may be reached at nadeem27ctp@hotmail.com.