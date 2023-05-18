Imran’s arrest in new cases barred till 31st

ihcThe Islamabad High Court (IHC) has extended its order to prevent the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in cases filed against him after May 9. The extension is effective until May 31. Last week, an IHC bench accepted Imran’s bail petition in the Al-Qadir Trust case for two weeks, a day after the Supreme Court termed his arrest in the case “invalid and unlawful”.

It had also stopped authorities from arresting the PTI chief until May 17 in any case registered in Islamabad after May 9 – the day of his arrest. Imran’s lawyer, Barrister Gohar, represented him in court today. Additional Attorney General Munawar Dugal, Advocate General Islamabad Jahangir Jadoon and state counsel were also present. The case was heard by Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb. The government’s counsel requested more time to provide information about the cases filed against the PTI chief. The court granted the request and adjourned the hearing until May 31.

Earlier, several reporters chose to boycott the hearings conducted by Justice Aurangzeb. This decision came in response to his alleged directive limiting the journalists in his court to five. Upon inquiry, the court’s deputy registrar revealed that the judge had issued an order allowing only a maximum of five journalists to be present in the courtroom. As a result, the journalists boycotted the hearings conducted by Justice Aurangzeb. Typically, the IHC permits around 30 journalists to attend proceedings related to the cases of the PTI chief, whereas in other cases, there is no specified limit on the number of attendees.