Another three PTI leaders jump ship

Three more leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) – MNA Aamer Mehmood Kiani and Sindh lawmakers Sanjay Gangwani and Karim Gabol – announced their resignations from the party. The resignations come a day after senior leader Mahmood Baqi Maulvi also quit the party, citing his differences with the party’s stance against the country’s military. Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Kiani publicly announced his decision to withdraw from PTI as well as from the political sphere altogether in light of the recent upheaval following the violent protests which erupted around the country followin party chairman Imran Khan’s arrest. Kiani condemned the May 9 protests led by PTI supporters, describing the day as a “national tragedy”. He expressed remorse over the widespread riots and chaos which spanned over three days, resulting in at least ten fatalities and numerous injuries throughout the country.

The former PTI additional secretary general termed the attacks on sensitive sites “painful”, leading to the severance of his 27-year-long allegiance with the party. Kiani emphasised his respect for the military, stating: “After Allah, our survival is dependent on the army as our soldiers are sacrificing their lives.” He expressed regret over the attacks on the Lahore Corps Commander House and General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, officially resigning from his basic membership of the party.

Meanhwile, PTI member of the Sindh Assembly (MPA) Sanjay Gangwani also announced his departure from the party, citing the attacks on military facilities as the reason. Karim Bux Gabol, another MPA in the Sindh provincial assembly, has also reportedly quit the embattled party citing the same reasons.