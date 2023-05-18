Shujaat calls for slapping ban on PTI

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) chief Chaudhry Shujaat has stated that whether there are elections or not, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) will soon learn about its fate and there should be a ban on the former ruling party.

Speaking to participants of a rally in Lahore organised in support of the armed forces of Pakistan, Shujaat said that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir is the commander of the Pakistan Army and whoever speaks against him will be speaking against the country. “This is the first time in 75 years that they (PTI) have tried to do something like this,” he added while referring to vandalism following the May 9 arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

PML-Q leader also said that the rally is not of any one group or political party, but it is an issue of national survival, and all parties should unite on this. “These people are holding rallies for their own political gain, but they will not be successful,” he added.

Shujaat stated that official secret and military acts should be invoked against PTI, and cases should be registered. “A person who calls himself a leader incites people to engage in violence.”

He demanded that ban should be imposed on PTI and those who speak against Pakistan should receive punishment. Shujaat further said that from day one, our stance has been that elections should be held simultaneously throughout Pakistan.