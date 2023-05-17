Those involved in attacks on military installations to be tried under Army Act: govt

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) members who attacked military facilities, including the General Headquarters in Rawalpindi, will be tried under the Pakistan Army Act, according to the federal government.

According to Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, “This matter [of attacks on military installations] comes under the army’s jurisdiction,” he told reporters in Islamabad.

The attacks on May 9—dubbed “Black Day” by the military and civilian leadership—which occurred after PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s arrest in a corruption case—were mentioned by the minister.

The decision to prosecute the PTI vandals under the Army Act, the Official Secrets Act, and other pertinent laws was approved at a Special Corps Commander Conference called earlier this week.

The highest levels of the military have also decided that under no circumstances will restraint be used against perpetrators, spoilers, or violators who attack military installations and setups.

The army’s decision to prosecute the vandals under the Pakistan Army Act was then supported on Tuesday by the National Security Committee, the nation’s top security body.

“The sentiments of the army men standing on the borders were hurt,” she said while talking about the attacks on GHQ, Lahore Corps Commander House, and the martyrs’ monument.

The information, while noting that those protesters who attacked civilian establishments would be tried under civilian laws, said the government would ensure “no one faces injustice”.

“But they will have to pay for what they did,” she said.

The information minister also blamed PTI’s top-tier leadership — including Khan and Murad Saeed — for inciting party workers to violence and noted that they “cannot be disassociated from the protests”.

Aurangzeb criticised Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial for greeting the PTI leader with “good to see you” when he appeared before him and urged the courts to consider protecting the state’s writ.

Khan was granted relief by the courts, allowing him to leave custody just two days after being imprisoned in the Al-Qadir Trust case. This action widened the gap between the executive branch and the judiciary.