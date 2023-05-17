Pakistan becomes world No 1 in diabetes

Diabetes is becoming more common worldwide, with some people developing type 1 and others developing potentially dangerous type 2. However, Pakistan has the highest number of diabetes patients in the world.

According to World of Statistics, a group supported by the Georgia State University Department of Mathematics and Statistics, Pakistan has a diabetes prevalence rate of 30.8 percent.

This study included data from 38 countries, with Pakistan ranking first, Kuwait ranking second with a diabetes incidence of 24.9%, and Egypt ranking third with a diabetes incidence of 20.9%.

Exercise has been recommended by medical professionals all over the world because it can both prevent and control diseases such as diabetes.

Diabetes rates: 1. 🇵🇰Pakistan: 30.8%

2. 🇰🇼Kuwait: 24.9%

8. 🇪🇬Egypt: 20.9%

10. 🇶🇦Qatar: 19.5%

12. 🇲🇾Malaysia: 19%

14. 🇸🇦Saudi Arabia: 18.7%

17. 🇲🇽Mexico: 16.9%

26. 🇹🇷Turkey: 14.5%

27. 🇧🇩Bangladesh: 14.2%

48. 🇱🇰Sri Lanka: 11.3%

53. 🇿🇦South Africa: 10.8%

54. 🇮🇶Iraq: 10.7%

55.… — World of Statistics (@stats_feed) May 15, 2023

The fifth most populous country has the highest proportion of casualties under the age of 60 due to chronic medical conditions. Surprisingly, more than a quarter of adults in the South Asian country with diabetes are undiagnosed, prompting health experts to call for increased funding to combat the disease.

According to statistics, Nigeria has the lowest percentage of diabetics, at 3.6%.