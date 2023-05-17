ECP summons Imran Khan on May 23

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan to appear in a personal capacity in a contempt case on May 23.

A four-member ECP bench chaired by its member Nisar Durrani on Tuesday heard the contempt case against PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry, Asad Umar and its chairman Imran Khan. The former ruling party’s leaders are accused of using foul language against the ECP and its chief Sikander Sultan Raja.

ECP member Justice (retd) Ikramullah Chaudhry expressed displeasure over the persistent non-appearance of the PTI chairman’s counsel before the bench The assistant of Imran Khan’s counsel Faisal Chaudhry told the ECP bench that he appeared on the latter’s behalf as he was busy in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) due to hearings of other cases against the PTI chief.

To which, ECP member Ikramullah remarked: “We will go to the Islamabad High Court and listen to them.”

“You are taking this case lightly. The case has been pending for so long. At the last hearing, you appeared without a lawyer,” he added. The ECP member said earlier they issued a bailable warrant but no one appeared before the electoral body. “Shall we issue a non-bailable warrant for Imran Khan today,” member Durrani asked.

However, he summoned the PTI chief to appear before the bench on May 23 in-person and adjourned the hearing of the case.

Meanwhile, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) extended the interim bail of Imran Khan till May 19 in two cases.

ATC Judge Ijaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the proceedings on the bail petitions of the PTI chairman. During the proceedings, Imran Khan did not appear before the court despite the expiry of his interim bail.

However, his counsel submitted an exemption application and pleaded with the court to exempt his client from personal appearance for one-day. The counsel requested the court to adjourn further proceedings till May 19 as he wanted to advance final arguments in the matter.

The court, after hearing arguments of the counsel, reserved its verdict on exemption application for a short while. Later, the court announced the reserved verdict and granted exemption from personal appearance for one-day to the PTI chairman.