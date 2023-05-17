Schoolgirl dies, six injured in Swat firing

A “gun attack” on a school van killed at least one female student and injured six others in the Swat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Tuesday, police said. As per details, a police constable allegedly opened fire on the van carrying minor girl students soon after it left the premises of a private school. The incident took place in a suburb of Mingora city. All the students were shifted to the Saidu Sharif Hospital after the attack. The police said they are currently investigating the incident. District Police Officer (DPO) Shafiullah Khan Gandapur said that the constable who opened fire on the van has been arrested with the “weapon of the crime”. Condemning the incident, the DPO said that the constable’s mental condition will be evaluated through an investigation. “The constable was on duty in the school here and it is unknown whether he is psychologically well or not through a probe,” he said, adding that further information will be shared with the media soon.