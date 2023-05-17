Punjab police nabs 38 POs from abroad

Under the direction of Inspector General Police Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, the crackdown is underway for the arrests of proclaimed offenders who had fled abroad. In this regard, the team of Special Operations Cell CIA Gujranwala arrested criminal Rashid Mehmood s/o Muhammad Nazeer from Saudi Arabia and extradited to Pakistan. The said callous criminal was wanted in two murder cases since 14 years. After the arrest of Rashid Mehmood, the total number of POs arrested from abroad has increased to 38.

According to the details, Rashid Mehmood, the proclaimed offender had fled abroad after killing three citizens in two incidents, the details of the cases filed against accused are given below. 1. Case No. 533/2010 dated 16.12.2010 under section 302/392 TP, police station Qila Didar Singh. The accused Rashid Mahmood son of Muhammad Nazir along with 6 accomplices killed the owner of the bakery and was declared proclaimed offender in this case. 02. Case No. 124/2013 dated 09.04.2013 under section 302/34 police station Aymanabad, proclaimed offender Rashid Mahmood son of Muhammad Nazir committed a double murder along with 2 accomplices and fled abroad to Saudi Arabia. Proclaimed offender Rashid Mehmood was deported from Saudi Arabia to Pakistan after issuing a red notice through Interpol. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar gave Shabash to the police team that arrested dangerous proclaimed offenders and brought him to Pakistan. He emphasised upon expediting crackdown against POs and arrest those involved in serious incidents. IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar said that dangerous proclaimed offenders should be brought under the grip of law and punished.