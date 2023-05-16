PDM calls off anti-CJP sit-in

After a daylong “peaceful” dharna in Islamabad, the ruling Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Monday evening called off the sit-in staged outside the Supreme Court to protest against the judiciary for “facilitating” Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan. The announcement was made by PDM President Maulana Fazlur Rehman, who is also chief of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) while addressing a large number of participants of the sit-in outside the apex court in the federal capital.

The multi-party protesters, including workers and supporters of the JUI-F, from different areas of the country converged on Islamabad with many making an entrance into the Red Zone, despite Section 144 still in effect the capital city. Maulana Fazl, on Friday announced to stage the sit-in outside the Supreme Court against Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial for facilitating Khan.

Despite the federal government’s request to change the venue of the sit-in amid security concerns, the PDM – a multi-party ruling alliance – chief had refused to budge on his decision and organised protest demonstration of thousands of workers outside the top court. JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said the ruling PDM wanted to restore the honour and dignity of the top court. He said the “historic gathering” outside the Supreme Court reflected that the country’s decisions should be made by the people. He also vowed to protect the Supreme Court building saying no one can dare to cause harm to the top court in the presence of the PDM’s protesters.

“We believe in respecting the judiciary. We have held a people’s court in Islamabad,” he remarked. Fazl also blamed the PTI chief Imran Khan’s decision to dissolve Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assemblies for the prevailing crisis in the country. Addressing the protesters, the PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz said the ruling PDM did not want to stage sit-in outside the Supreme Court as they respect the Constitution and judges.

“[The] country’s progress and destruction linked to this building. The decisions of the judiciary are responsible for the destruction of the country,” she added. She also clarified that her criticism was not aimed at the judges but those elements in the apex court “facilitating” PTI chief Imran Khan. Addressing Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Maryam said: “Are you happy to see this sea of people or not?” Referring to the recent violent protests following Imran Khan’s arrest, Maryam said it was the responsibility of the judiciary to hold accountable those elements spreading chaos and anarchy in the country. The ruling party lamented that elected prime ministers were sent packing by the judiciary in the past and the supremacy of the parliament was not respected. Besides Imran Khan, Maryam said the chief justice is also responsible for the anarchy that has engulfed the entire country. Maryam said at a time when the military was not ready to impose martial law and standing with democracy, judicial martial law had been imposed in the country.