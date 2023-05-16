COAS ‘not willing’ to sit with Imran: Marriyum

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that the current Army Chief General Asim Munir is “not willing” to sit with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan in a room and interfere in the democratic processes of the country.

The minister made these remarks in an exclusive interview with Al Jazeera English on Sunday and maintained that elections will take place after the incumbent government completes its constitutional tenure.

“There is a Constitution, there is a law, that will, of course, take its own course and the elections will happen after we complete the constitutional tenure that is there in the law of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and election law 2017,” she added.

Talking about former premier Imran Khan’s arrest on May 9, she said that there was “no objective” to be achieved by arresting him.

“Mr Imran Khan was not arrested by the government. It was the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), according to the law, where he is being investigated for a case of corruption,” she said.

When asked if the internet and social media blackout in the country sounds like martial law, Marriyum said, “What do you expect when a party leader is inciting violence on [the] streets”.

“There were different installations where he had placed people… the entire party leadership was monitoring how many people have reached Jinnah House [the residence of Lahore Corps Commander]”, she added.

The minister said what can one expect from a government that has to save the people. She maintained that the ruling coalition tackled the entire situation that unfolded following the PTI chief’s arrest “prudently” and maturely”.

Marriyum stated there was no “miscalculation” on the government or the security agencies’ behalf, adding that there was force present but “we chose not to use it and dealt with the situation very maturely”.

She said that the PTI chairman is not attending to his corruption cases and informed that the prominent cases against him are that of foreign funding, Al-Qadir Trust, Toshakhana and Tyrian White case.

Responding to a question about the economic situation, the information minister said Pakistan is in “safe hands”.

Talking about the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) protest outside the Supreme Court today, she said that “Our workers will lodge our protest but will not set the building on fire,” adding that the protest will be peaceful against the constitutional violations taking place in the country.