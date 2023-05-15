50 Cent admits hanging upside down at Super Bowl was “a mistake”

50 Cent has admitted that his decision to hang upside down at last year’s Super Bowl was “a mistake”.

The rapper made a surprise appearance at the Halftime Show, which saw him join Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and Mary J. Blige on stage.

The rapper’s segment of the star-studded performance saw him rapping ‘In Da Club’ while suspended upside down from the ceiling. 50 Cent’s performance spawned a number of memes, with the performer himself sharing his favourites.

Many on social media then took the opportunity to make references to the rapper’s weight, which he then referenced in a winking tweet, in which he shared a link to buy the tank top he wore on stage.

After the New York Post ran a story on the tweet, he screenshotted their article and wrote: “I call this teasing me, They’re just teasing me because they know i can drop the weight. that’s why i laugh with them. Fat shaming only applies when your ashamed of your fat. LOL.”

The rapper has now said he wish he hadn’t hung upside down

He told USA Today: “I think that was a mistake for the Super Bowl. Everybody else walked in regular, the songs still went over and they got the trophy, too. They all won an Emmy. They got the same thing I got and I had to put myself upside down.”

Meanwhile, 50 Cent recently announced a 2023 UK, European and US tour to celebrate the 20th anniversary of his 2003 debut album, ‘Get Rich or Die Tryin’.

‘The Final Lap Tour’ with Busta Rhymes will start at the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City, Utah on July 21, touring throughout North America with stops in New York, Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and many more, before closing out at the Pine Knob Music Theatre in Detroit, Michigan on September 17.

The rapper will then kick off the European leg at Amsterdam’s Ziggo Dome on September 28 before making stops in Germany, Denmark, Norway, Switzerland, France, Ireland and more. The UK run starts at Glasgow’s OVO Hydro on November 9, followed by Manchester’s AO Arena (10) and London’s O2 (11) before the tour wraps up at Resorts World Arena in Birmingham on November 12.